Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.50 Per Share

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Henderson Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

LON:HOT opened at GBX 1,044.05 ($13.08) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,047.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,091.67. The company has a market capitalization of £82.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.49 and a beta of 1.26. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 942.45 ($11.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,270 ($15.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

