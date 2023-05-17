Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Short Interest Down 9.5% in April

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the April 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 867,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.09. The stock had a trading volume of 852,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.63. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.