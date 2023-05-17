Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Update

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 966,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Herc

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 16,714 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,264.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,097,580.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total value of $870,118.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 16,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,264.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,097,580.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,967,000 after acquiring an additional 878,615 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 723.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 517,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,105,000 after purchasing an additional 454,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Herc by 374.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 289,049 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Herc by 163.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 425,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,498,000 after purchasing an additional 264,348 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Herc by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of HRI opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Herc has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $162.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.39.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Herc will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

