Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Short Interest Update

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 394,500 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the April 15th total of 430,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.80. 80,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $823.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,087.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCCI. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

