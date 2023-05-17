Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Hess has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hess has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hess to earn $10.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Hess Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HES traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.19. 1,212,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,646. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.57. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.47 and its 200-day moving average is $140.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HES. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.06.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $484,645.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,009,024.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,608,238.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,721 shares of company stock worth $7,391,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

