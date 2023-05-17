Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $158.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.06.
Hess Stock Performance
NYSE HES opened at $130.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.17. Hess has a twelve month low of $90.34 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Insider Transactions at Hess
In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,527 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $484,645.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,338 shares in the company, valued at $19,009,024.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock worth $7,391,691. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Hess
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hess by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,257 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hess by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,786,000 after purchasing an additional 801,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hess by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $753,036,000 after acquiring an additional 682,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,437,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
Hess Company Profile
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
