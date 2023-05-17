Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $158.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES opened at $130.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.17. Hess has a twelve month low of $90.34 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Hess

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,527 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $484,645.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,338 shares in the company, valued at $19,009,024.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock worth $7,391,691. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hess by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,257 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hess by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,786,000 after purchasing an additional 801,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hess by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $753,036,000 after acquiring an additional 682,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,437,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.