High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0604 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64.

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein bought 4,000 shares of High Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 214,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,339.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,300 shares of company stock valued at $244,604. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

