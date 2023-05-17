Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,995 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Hillenbrand worth $34,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of HI opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.48. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.