Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,995 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Hillenbrand worth $34,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.
Hillenbrand Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of HI opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.48. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Hillenbrand Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 10.07%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Hillenbrand Profile
Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hillenbrand (HI)
- Buffett’s Latest Buys: What Stocks Is He Adding to His Portfolio?
- Shake Shake Board Shakeup Shoots Shares Higher
- Disney May Pick Up Hulu, CEO Wants More Eyeballs
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.