Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stake Cut by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 80,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HI stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

