Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.44

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.44 and last traded at $118.34, with a volume of 15076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.99.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hitachi in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.42. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Hitachi ( OTCMKTS:HTHIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.25. Hitachi had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $20.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology (IT), Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemicals and Others. The IT segment handles systems integration, consulting, control systems, cloud services, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

