HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Short Interest Update

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:HIVE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. 125,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,809. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.57.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative net margin of 181.09% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HIVE Blockchain Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIVE. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 8,288.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,121,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,142 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 458,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 283,127 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 119,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

