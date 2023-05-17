HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

HNI has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. HNI has a payout ratio of 61.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HNI stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 23,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61. HNI has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $39.44.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $479.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.26 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.96%. HNI’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HNI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in HNI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 1,015.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in HNI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

