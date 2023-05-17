Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s current price.

HD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.68.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $282.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.42 and its 200-day moving average is $306.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.