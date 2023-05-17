Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Honeywell International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $9.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.4 %

HON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International stock opened at $191.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.73 and its 200-day moving average is $199.90. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.