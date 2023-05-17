Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives $26.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,952,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,500,000 after acquiring an additional 924,321 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 713,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,153 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 329,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.63. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $345.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile



Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

