H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $38,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 56.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in H&R Block by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,185. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.40. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

