H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Cut to C$14.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$16.75 to C$14.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
HRUFF remained flat at $7.70 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.
About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment company, which engages in the business of ownership, operation, and development of commercial and residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Industrial, Office, and Retail. The Retail segment is involved in grocery-anchored and single tenant properties.
