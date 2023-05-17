H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Cut to C$14.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$16.75 to C$14.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

HRUFF remained flat at $7.70 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment company, which engages in the business of ownership, operation, and development of commercial and residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Industrial, Office, and Retail. The Retail segment is involved in grocery-anchored and single tenant properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.