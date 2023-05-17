Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,192,506 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 273,517 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.98% of Hudbay Minerals worth $26,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at $131,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 119.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

