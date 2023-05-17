Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,528 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

