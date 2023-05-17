IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) PT Lowered to C$4.75 at National Bankshares

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.65 to C$4.35 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded down C$0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,571. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$1.27 and a 1-year high of C$4.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$281.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

