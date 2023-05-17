Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.40 and last traded at $33.72. Approximately 2,645,804 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,324,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.38%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -352.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

