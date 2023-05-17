IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Update

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the April 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of IM Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 628.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 233,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90,585 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC raised its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 712.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,758 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.
