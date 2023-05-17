IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Update

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the April 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of IM Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IM Cannabis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 628.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 233,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90,585 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC raised its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 712.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,758 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IM Cannabis Stock Down 2.6 %

About IM Cannabis

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. 3,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IM Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.

(Get Rating)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.