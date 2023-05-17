IMC Chicago LLC Buys 9,938 Shares of ProShares Ultra Euro (NYSEARCA:ULE)

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Euro (NYSEARCA:ULE – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 3.07% of ProShares Ultra Euro worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Euro by 435.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Euro alerts:

ProShares Ultra Euro Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:ULE opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. ProShares Ultra Euro has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

About ProShares Ultra Euro

The ProShares Ultra Euro (ULE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Dollar per Euro index. The fund provides 2x the daily performance of the euro spot price against the US dollar. ULE was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Euro (NYSEARCA:ULE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Euro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Euro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.