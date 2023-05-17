IMC Chicago LLC Sells 17,370 Shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO)

IMC Chicago LLC cut its position in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,370 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYO. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $165,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 18.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of TYO opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

