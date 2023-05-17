Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $22.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Immunic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Immunic Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of IMUX opened at $1.70 on Friday. Immunic has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $75.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.81). On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Immunic by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 30.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 657,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 3.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 290,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

