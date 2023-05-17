Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,007,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,503 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 399,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,995 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $92.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

