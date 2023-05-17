Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $4,137,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.13.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $95.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.68. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

