Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 195.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,374,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -115.56%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

