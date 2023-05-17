Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,265 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,724.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,012 shares of company stock worth $5,687,034. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.95.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 218.89 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

