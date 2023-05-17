Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $283,000 Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,057,000 after buying an additional 46,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,598,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,230,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,189,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after buying an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $109.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $112.30.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.80.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $903,124 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

