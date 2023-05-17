Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Short Interest Update

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 526,500 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 494,700 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 46.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 65.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. 42.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICD remained flat at $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 136,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,875. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 4.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Independence Contract Drilling ( NYSE:ICD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.98 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. Analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

