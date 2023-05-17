Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.34. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

