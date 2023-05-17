Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IRGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.34. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

