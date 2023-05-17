InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Purchased by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,455 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 598,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in InMode by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,082 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in InMode by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,026,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,876,000 after acquiring an additional 781,796 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 887,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,677,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,820 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,105,000 after buying an additional 95,985 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 151,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 36.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

INMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

