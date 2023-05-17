Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Shares Sold by Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,020 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for 0.8% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.16% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 17.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

NYSEARCA EJAN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.92. 26,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,630. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

