Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN) Position Trimmed by Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,655 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KJAN. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of KJAN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,060 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

