InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
NYSE:IHT opened at $1.36 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.10.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
