InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:IHT opened at $1.36 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.10.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

