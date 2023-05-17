Insider Buying: American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American States Water Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AWR stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $90.70. 69,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,863. American States Water has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.33.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $125.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,239,000 after acquiring an additional 51,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after acquiring an additional 507,209 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American States Water by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,468 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in American States Water by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,083,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,447,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American States Water by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,491,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

About American States Water

