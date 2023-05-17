Insider Buying: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) insider William D. Mckendry purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,134 shares in the company, valued at $908,238.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 7.8 %

ABCB traded up $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 348,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 79.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 53,275 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 257.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 43,943 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 20.9% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 296,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 51,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,115,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,421,000 after purchasing an additional 117,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 25.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

