Insider Buying: Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Insider Buys 2,250 Shares of Stock

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) insider Eric J. Bock acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,062.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,028,107 shares in the company, valued at $12,675,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

GBTG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.33. 47,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,975. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBTG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $6,173,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the first quarter valued at about $170,437,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 90.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Further Reading

