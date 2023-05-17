Insider Buying: Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Insider Buys 2,250 Shares of Stock

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) insider Eric J. Bock acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,062.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,028,107 shares in the company, valued at $12,675,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance
GBTG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.33. 47,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,975. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.
Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $6,173,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the first quarter valued at about $170,437,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 90.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.
Global Business Travel Group Company Profile
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.
