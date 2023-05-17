Insider Buying: GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) CFO Buys 6,881 Shares of Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) CFO Jason Schulz purchased 6,881 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $98,329.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,000.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
GoHealth Trading Up 20.0 %
Shares of GOCO traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 139,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,356. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $357.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($9.55). The firm had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.33 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 509,565 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 164.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 199,524 shares during the period.
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
