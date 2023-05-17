Insider Buying: GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) CFO Buys 6,881 Shares of Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) CFO Jason Schulz purchased 6,881 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $98,329.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,000.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GoHealth Trading Up 20.0 %

Shares of GOCO traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 139,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,356. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $357.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($9.55). The firm had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.33 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoHealth

Several research firms have commented on GOCO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on GoHealth from $9.75 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on GoHealth from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 509,565 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 164.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 199,524 shares during the period.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

