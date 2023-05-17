Insider Buying: Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) SVP Purchases 800 Shares of Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 800 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $16,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $87,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $435.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 310.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 185.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $25.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

