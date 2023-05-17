Insider Buying: Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) SVP Purchases 800 Shares of Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 800 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $16,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $87,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Midland States Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MSBI traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $435.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.85.
Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.
Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $25.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Midland States Bancorp Company Profile
Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.
Further Reading
