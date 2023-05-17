Insider Buying: NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) CEO Barry Sloane purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,048 shares in the company, valued at $12,667,981.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $117,400.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00.

NewtekOne Stock Up 3.9 %

NEWT stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. 186,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $282.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.21 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 26.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 368.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NewtekOne during the first quarter worth $330,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NewtekOne during the first quarter worth $544,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NewtekOne by 562.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in NewtekOne during the first quarter worth $881,000. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEWT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

