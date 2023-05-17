Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Sells 1,235,947 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $2,002,234.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,215,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,209,249.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,907,764.20.

On Monday, April 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $2,310,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,918,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $4,844,544.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $1,694,086.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $15,612,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $72,480,874.29.

On Friday, March 3rd, Antara Capital Lp purchased 380,900 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $2,468,232.00.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,853,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,364,395. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $954.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after buying an additional 1,682,299 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $3,873,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 998.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 795,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 723,180 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after buying an additional 695,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

