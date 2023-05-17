Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 17,352 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $387,817.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,390,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,072,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 18,449 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $418,054.34.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,879 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $87,083.55.

On Thursday, April 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $65,370.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $436,600.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,837 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $39,330.17.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,260 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $74,980.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,125 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $278,775.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $375,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,402 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $167,703.92.

On Monday, March 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,820.00.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

NASDAQ:LEGH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 26,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,391. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $75.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

