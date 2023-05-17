Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells 5,128 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $280,091.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,570,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:PCOR traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,070. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $68.56.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
