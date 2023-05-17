Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells 5,128 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $280,091.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,570,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCOR traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,070. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $68.56.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after purchasing an additional 369,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 41.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

