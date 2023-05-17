Insider Selling: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) SVP Sells 21,401 Shares of Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) SVP Dwight Moxie sold 21,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $739,404.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dwight Moxie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Dwight Moxie sold 18,496 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $584,288.64.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

RVNC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RVNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

