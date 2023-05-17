Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Trading 0% Higher

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.41. 201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF by 236.2% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.