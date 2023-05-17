Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Update

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the April 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSP. KeyCorp upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $66,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $66,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 4,525 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.84, for a total transaction of $1,325,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,003.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,050,148. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,171,000 after acquiring an additional 146,344 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after acquiring an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 836,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSP stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.39. The stock had a trading volume of 263,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,547. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.30. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.