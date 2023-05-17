Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Down 2.9%

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $319.80 and last traded at $320.53. Approximately 161,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 727,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Insulet Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $105,275,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

