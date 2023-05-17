Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 313,050 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 109.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,050 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $66,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,152.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 792,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,364,000 after acquiring an additional 728,818 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 716,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after acquiring an additional 111,327 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $4,468,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.4 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

